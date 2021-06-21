Expo-2020 Dubai: Pakistan all set to showcase its potentials: Dawood

KARACHI: Pakistan is all set to showcase itself as a progressive, tolerant, diversified and beautiful country besides projecting vast opportunities in tourism, business, and protrude its magnificent economic potential to the global community in the forthcoming mega Expo-2020 Dubai UAE.

Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment on Sunday said this at the curtain raiser event for Pakistan Pavilion in Expo Dubai held here at a local hotel.

Flanked by Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of Information & Broadcasting, and CE TDAP Arif Ahmad Khan, Razak said that private sector has contributed a generous Rs1 billion for the establishment of Pakistan Pavilion and work on this at its final stage now.

The Pakistan Pavilion under its theme “The Hidden Treasure,” aims to showcase Pakistan’s progressive, tolerant, diversified and beautiful image and project its vast opportunities in tourism, business, investment sectors.

Every province and region of Pakistan will participate to project opportunities in investment and trade, culture and tourism potential.

Coordination with all the stakeholders is underway to make it an all-inclusive event that represents every region & culture of Pakistan.

The brilliant and appealing facade of the pavilion displays the colours and diversity of our country and its people. The experience of inner journey of the Pavilion will be shown in eight spaces where visitors will experience through multi-sensory and audio-videos.

While briefing the media on this occasion, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of Information & Broadcasting stated that Expo Dubai is the mega thematic exposition and this is a great opportunity for Pakistan to show to the world about its immense potential and discover the “hidden treasure”—which is also the theme of Pakistan pavilion.

The Expo 2020 will be held from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022 in Dubai, UAE. It is based on the main theme of “Connecting Minds: Creating the Future”.

A total of 192 countries are participating in the event and will project their potential to the world. A huge influx of around 25 million visitors from around the world is expected to visit.

Shahid Abdullah and Noor Jahan Bilgrami shared technical details and designing of the pavilion. They said the visitors will be taken on a voyage through time, from the world’s first recorded civilisations to the fast-paced millennium of today which also includes virtual experiences of our breathtaking landscapes, cultural and religious diversity, rich artisan traditions, and strong economic potentials presented in the world of today. Pakistan will present itself as a land of opportunities for trade and investment.

A Dhaaba (Pakistani cuisine restaurant) and a souvenir shop will be waiting for the visitors at the conclusion of their journey through the Pakistan pavilion depicting the impeccable crafts and providing a taste of the sumptuous cuisine.

