ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Saudi bourse underperforms major Gulf markets, Qatar gains

Reuters 21 Jun 2021

DUBAI: Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, with the Saudi index leading the losses, although Qatar bucked the trend to close higher. The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia, fell 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries dropping 1.8% each.

The kingdom’s April crude oil exports fell to their lowest level since June 2020, official data showed on Thursday. OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most oil output cuts into April but Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million bpd, and would decide in following months when to gradually phase it out.

The country’s gross domestic product also shrank 3% in the first quarter, slightly less than official estimates and compared with a 1% contraction last year, as a sharp fall in the oil sector pulled back the economy, data showed.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.4%, weighed down by a 0.8% fall in Shariah-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD Bank was down 0.4%.

Dubai’s state airport operator said it was hoping for a “flood” of travelers as the coronavirus pandemic eases. It targets passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport to rising 8% to 28 million this year as demand recovers.

The airport handled 5.75 million passengers in the first quarter, a 67.8% fall compared to the same quarter in 2020 before the pandemic halted traffic.

In Abu Dhabi, the index traded flat as gains in financial shares were offset by declines in telecoms firm Etisalat. In Qatar, the index closed 0.2% higher, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 0.7%. Last week, ratings agency Fitch affirmed Qatar at ‘AA-’ with a stable outlook. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 0.7%, hit by a 2.7% fall in Abu Qir Fertilizer and Chemical Industries.

Gulf stock Gulf markets Saudi Major stock markets Qatar gains

