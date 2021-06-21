Myanmar junta leader arrives in Moscow for security conference

MOSCOW: Myanmar’s junta chief arrived in Moscow on Sunday to attend a security conference, marking only his second known trip abroad since he seized power in a coup. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) government in February.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing left the capital Naypyidaw Sunday on a special flight to attend the Moscow Conference for International Security, state-run MRTV said. He was attending at “the invitation of Russian Defence Minister,” it said, adding he had been “greeted” by the Russian ambassador to Myanmar at the airport.

It did not give details on how long he was expected to stay in Russia, an ally and major arms supplier to the Myanmar military. Myanmar’s embassy in Russia later confirmed Min Aung Hlaing’s arrival to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.