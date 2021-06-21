ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
World

Philippines seals biggest Covid-19 vaccine deal

Reuters 21 Jun 2021

MANILA: The Philippine government has signed a supply agreement for 40 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, in its biggest coronavirus vaccine deal to date. Deliveries of the vaccine will begin in late September, Carlito Galvez, head of the government’s Covid-19 vaccine procurement, said on Sunday. It “will significantly boost our national immunisation programme and will enable us to realise our goal of achieving herd immunity by year-end,” he said.

The Philippines has now ordered 113 million doses from five vaccine manufacturers, including 26 million from China’s Sinovac, 10 million of Russia’s Sputnik V, 20 million doses from Moderna and 17 million doses from AstraZeneca.

So far, the Philippines has administered slightly more than 8 million doses, of which about 6 million were first doses, making slow progress towards the government’s target to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year in a country of 110 million.

Moderna Philippines Sputnik V Carlito Galvez Covid 19 vaccine deal China’s Sinovac

