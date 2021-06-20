ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Presidential elections in Iran: Qureshi greets counterpart on successful conclusion

20 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on Saturday, said a press release. Qureshi congratulated Foreign Minister Zarif on the successful conclusion of Presidential elections in Iran and extended best wishes to government and people of Iran.

The two foreign ministers reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations and the evolving regional situation. The two foreign ministers noted the positive trajectory in bilateral relations in various areas in the last few years. Qureshi recalled the signing of MoU on border sustenance markets and opening of additional border crossing points, which would further strengthen people-to-people linkages and improve livelihood in the border regions.

Both foreign ministers also exchanged views on the latest status of the Afghan peace process. Highlighting Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, the foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would realise the opportunity and workout an inclusive politically-negotiated settlement. This was the third meeting between the two foreign ministers in the past few months. Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi had paid an official visit to Iran in April 2021.—PR

