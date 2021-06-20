ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Corona vaccination process halted in Lahore due to shortage

Recorder Report 20 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The health authority has temporarily halted the coronavirus vaccination process at different vaccination centres in the provincial metropolis amid its shortage. On Saturday, a large number of people thronged the Expo Center after shortage of the vaccine was reported at different other centres. The officials at the center stopped the process of vaccination and closed the counters after the people broke into Expo Center.

Official sources claimed that most of the people at Expo Centre insisted AstraZeneca vaccine, as they intend to proceed abroad. The vaccination centres at Minar-e-Pakistan Sports Complex, PKLI and other hospitals remained functional where Chinese Sinopharm and SinoVac jabs are being administered.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that there are ample doses of Chinese Sinopharm and SinoVac are available and there is only shortage of AstraZeneca jabs. She further said that China was to deliver vaccine supply on June 10 but it was delayed to June 20. She hoped that the regular vaccination process will resume from Monday.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb slammed the government for shortage of coronavirus vaccine and termed it criminal negligence. Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement, held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for the vaccine shortage and said that public is paying price of corruption and mismanagement of the PM. She asked Imran Khan to explain the reasons behind delay in procurement of the doses.

Moreover, out of 17,089 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 158 fresh virus cases and 12 fatalities were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 344,799 and death toll to 10,615. With the recovery of 349 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 323,925.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Yasmin Rashid AstraZeneca Sinopharm COVID19 Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb Corona vaccination expo center SinoVac jabs

Corona vaccination process halted in Lahore due to shortage

Any sort of action inside Afghanistan: PM says Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow any bases

Kulbhushan Jadhav: India has chosen to misrepresent ICJ judgement: FO

Ultraconservative Raisi wins Iran presidential vote

Value-added dairy products: FBR asked to reinstate previous ST of 10pc

China’s cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan

Water, sanitation services in Punjab: WB board approves $442m financing

Govt likely to accept BoI chairman’s resignation

Modi calls all-party meeting on IIOJK status

Qureshi forewarns international community ‘India must refrain from taking any further illegal step in IIOJK’

Afghan president replaces security ministers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.