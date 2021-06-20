ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Virtual Mango Show organized at Hyderabad Club

Recorder Report 20 Jun 2021

HYDERABAD: District Administration Hyderabad organized Virtual Mango Show at Hyderabad Club Qasimabad. On this occasion, more than 20 stalls were set up during the Mango Show where Sindhri, Golden, Lal Badshah, Begun Pali, Saffron, Anwar Ratol, Abusi, Zardalu, Patashu, Ratmagulu, Kala Desi, Jaman, Anokha Sarda, Langra, Daseri and other more than hundred varieties of mangoes were displayed.

The arrangements were made to watch Mango Show live from the Facebook page of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro. Addressing the Virtual Mango Show online, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch lauded the district administration team for organizing the mango show and said that the purpose of holding the mango show was to introduce different varieties of mangoes. He said that due to the pandemic situation, a virtual show has been organized to keeping the tradition and to generate more revenue by introducing different varieties of mangoes.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that the purpose of Virtual Mango Show is to showcase different varieties of mangoes and introduce them in the world. He said that because of Covid-19 the Mango Show was organized virtually so that different varieties of mangoes could be introduced in the country and abroad as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Muhammad Abbas Baloch Hyderabad Club Qasimabad Ghaffar Soomro Virtual Mango Show

Virtual Mango Show organized at Hyderabad Club

Any sort of action inside Afghanistan: PM says Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow any bases

Kulbhushan Jadhav: India has chosen to misrepresent ICJ judgement: FO

Ultraconservative Raisi wins Iran presidential vote

Value-added dairy products: FBR asked to reinstate previous ST of 10pc

China’s cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan

Water, sanitation services in Punjab: WB board approves $442m financing

Govt likely to accept BoI chairman’s resignation

Modi calls all-party meeting on IIOJK status

Qureshi forewarns international community ‘India must refrain from taking any further illegal step in IIOJK’

Afghan president replaces security ministers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.