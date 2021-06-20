Virtual Mango Show organized at Hyderabad Club

HYDERABAD: District Administration Hyderabad organized Virtual Mango Show at Hyderabad Club Qasimabad. On this occasion, more than 20 stalls were set up during the Mango Show where Sindhri, Golden, Lal Badshah, Begun Pali, Saffron, Anwar Ratol, Abusi, Zardalu, Patashu, Ratmagulu, Kala Desi, Jaman, Anokha Sarda, Langra, Daseri and other more than hundred varieties of mangoes were displayed.

The arrangements were made to watch Mango Show live from the Facebook page of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro. Addressing the Virtual Mango Show online, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch lauded the district administration team for organizing the mango show and said that the purpose of holding the mango show was to introduce different varieties of mangoes. He said that due to the pandemic situation, a virtual show has been organized to keeping the tradition and to generate more revenue by introducing different varieties of mangoes.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that the purpose of Virtual Mango Show is to showcase different varieties of mangoes and introduce them in the world. He said that because of Covid-19 the Mango Show was organized virtually so that different varieties of mangoes could be introduced in the country and abroad as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021