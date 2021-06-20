ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
‘SBP’s steps reasonable for promotion of digital banking sector’

Recorder Report 20 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Economic and financial analyst, Ateeq Ur Rehman has said that the steps taken by the SBP are quite calculative and reasonable and part of different policy initiatives for simplification, support and promotion of the digital banking sector. The initiative for Cashless Economy and Intra/Inter Bank Fund Transfer (IBFT) are Digital Fund Transfer Services by the banks for encouragement to promote adoption of digital payments in the country as a part of seamless Digital Banking Service to the public, this was discussed in length at the Mobile Commerce & Digital Banking Summit in a local Hotel, Ateeq said.

In March 2021, it was generously decided by the SBP advising banks to offer free of cost IBFT services to all their customers regardless of the size of the transaction to cope with lockdowns and other challenges amid Covid-19 pandemic.

He further said that now the SBP after reviewing the situation issued new instructions allowing banks to charge a minimum fee on high value transactions while protecting the low income segments of the population is an initiative to recover part of the cost they incur on providing IBFT services. Further the SBP has also directed banks to provide free of cost digital fund transfer services to individual customers up to aggregate sending limit of Rs 25,000 per month per account. However banks may choose to set this aggregate limit at a higher amount as well, Ateeq said.

For transactions above the aggregate limit of Rs 25,000 per account in a month, Banks may charge individual customers transaction fees of no more than 0.1 percent of the transaction amount or Rs 200, whichever is lower. The SBP has also advised all banks that all digital funds transfer transactions between different accounts within the same banks (Intra Bank Funds Transfers) shall remain free.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP COVID19 IBFT Ateeq Ur Rehman Covid pandemic

