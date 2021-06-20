ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AKRA requests PM for normal functioning of restaurants

Recorder Report 20 Jun 2021

KARACHI: All Karachi Restaurants Association (AKRA) has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan for permission of normal functioning of restaurants under the Covid-19 SOPs to save the billions of rupees investment and avoid unemployment.

The industry has also assured prime Minister of full compliance of SOPs in case of permission of indoor dinning. In a letter sent by Asad Hanif chairman AKRA to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he has asked for some relief for the restaurant industry in the ongoing pandemic. He said that survival of many other industries such as spices, poultry, livestock, beverages, flour and frozen food is linked with the restaurant industry and since the indoor dining is not allowed the restaurant industry is facing a difficult time for the last 15 months.

Due to continued closure of indoor dining, the restaurants and its allied industries are not only suffering from the worst financial crisis but are also fighting for their economic survival. The restaurant industry is the one of the largest industry of the country with billions of rupees of local and foreign investment. However, the investors are facing huge financial losses due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

According to a conservative estimate, about 3,500 large and medium-sized restaurants in Karachi are involved in the food business. If this number is added to street vendors, the number reaches ten thousand. The restaurant business is directly linked to about half a million people’s livelihoods, and the livelihoods of 5 million people depend on this industry.

AKRA has mentioned that the financial deficit that the restaurant industry of Karachi has been facing for the last 15 months in the name of Covid-19 SOPs and due to continuous lockdown restrictions is unprecedented in history.

It is not possible to repair these losses for many years to come due to the continuous closure of restaurant business, not only a storm of unemployment is being created, but the crime rate in the city is also increasing at an alarming rate.

The representative of the restaurant industry in Karachi, AKRA has requested Prime Minister to allow restaurant business to operate indoor under SOPs.

“We want to contribute in turning your economic vision for Pakistan into a reality. However, we can only contribute to the national exchequer if we are allowed to operate at our full capacity and potential,” AKRA said in letter.

The developed world considers the food business as an industry and has a framework for its operation. The government of Pakistan must also consider it an industry so it can play a more defined role for the betterment of Pakistan and contribute largely in the GDP growth.

AKRA has also congratulated Prime Minister for presenting a budget that not only lives up to people’s expectations but also reflects magnanimous aspirations for Pakistan. It believed that the economy will continue to flourish because of the favourable policies included in the budget for 2021-22.

Chairman AKRA has also appreciated the Prime Minister’s efforts and dedication in fighting against Covid-19. Currently, Covid-19 cases are at all all-time low, even in Sindh, however, the restaurant industry in Karachi is still facing unusual restrictions in the name of Covid-19 SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 Imran Khan lockdown restrictions COVID SOPS All Karachi Restaurants Association Asad Hanif

AKRA requests PM for normal functioning of restaurants

Any sort of action inside Afghanistan: PM says Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow any bases

Kulbhushan Jadhav: India has chosen to misrepresent ICJ judgement: FO

Ultraconservative Raisi wins Iran presidential vote

Value-added dairy products: FBR asked to reinstate previous ST of 10pc

China’s cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan

Water, sanitation services in Punjab: WB board approves $442m financing

Govt likely to accept BoI chairman’s resignation

Modi calls all-party meeting on IIOJK status

Qureshi forewarns international community ‘India must refrain from taking any further illegal step in IIOJK’

Afghan president replaces security ministers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.