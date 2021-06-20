AKRA requests PM for normal functioning of restaurants

KARACHI: All Karachi Restaurants Association (AKRA) has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan for permission of normal functioning of restaurants under the Covid-19 SOPs to save the billions of rupees investment and avoid unemployment.

The industry has also assured prime Minister of full compliance of SOPs in case of permission of indoor dinning. In a letter sent by Asad Hanif chairman AKRA to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he has asked for some relief for the restaurant industry in the ongoing pandemic. He said that survival of many other industries such as spices, poultry, livestock, beverages, flour and frozen food is linked with the restaurant industry and since the indoor dining is not allowed the restaurant industry is facing a difficult time for the last 15 months.

Due to continued closure of indoor dining, the restaurants and its allied industries are not only suffering from the worst financial crisis but are also fighting for their economic survival. The restaurant industry is the one of the largest industry of the country with billions of rupees of local and foreign investment. However, the investors are facing huge financial losses due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

According to a conservative estimate, about 3,500 large and medium-sized restaurants in Karachi are involved in the food business. If this number is added to street vendors, the number reaches ten thousand. The restaurant business is directly linked to about half a million people’s livelihoods, and the livelihoods of 5 million people depend on this industry.

AKRA has mentioned that the financial deficit that the restaurant industry of Karachi has been facing for the last 15 months in the name of Covid-19 SOPs and due to continuous lockdown restrictions is unprecedented in history.

It is not possible to repair these losses for many years to come due to the continuous closure of restaurant business, not only a storm of unemployment is being created, but the crime rate in the city is also increasing at an alarming rate.

The representative of the restaurant industry in Karachi, AKRA has requested Prime Minister to allow restaurant business to operate indoor under SOPs.

“We want to contribute in turning your economic vision for Pakistan into a reality. However, we can only contribute to the national exchequer if we are allowed to operate at our full capacity and potential,” AKRA said in letter.

The developed world considers the food business as an industry and has a framework for its operation. The government of Pakistan must also consider it an industry so it can play a more defined role for the betterment of Pakistan and contribute largely in the GDP growth.

AKRA has also congratulated Prime Minister for presenting a budget that not only lives up to people’s expectations but also reflects magnanimous aspirations for Pakistan. It believed that the economy will continue to flourish because of the favourable policies included in the budget for 2021-22.

Chairman AKRA has also appreciated the Prime Minister’s efforts and dedication in fighting against Covid-19. Currently, Covid-19 cases are at all all-time low, even in Sindh, however, the restaurant industry in Karachi is still facing unusual restrictions in the name of Covid-19 SOPs.

