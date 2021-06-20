SAI chief demands gas supply to industries at required pressure

KARACHI: Abdul Hadi, President, Site Association of Industry, while expressing deep concern over non-supply of gas to the industries of the site area, said that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has suspended the supply of gas to the industries. As a result, the gas crisis has intensified and production activities have come to a standstill position and many industries have been shut down. He demanded to restore gas supply to the industries at the required pressure so that production activities can be resumed.

He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, to take notice of the non-supply of gas, Abdul Hadi said that the industries of the site area have been facing shortage of gas for a week and now the supply of gas has been suspended.

“The non-supply of gas is affecting production activities, which has led to the closure of several industries. Gas pressure is constantly zero and despite repeated complaints to the SSGC, the gas pressure has not been improved. On the contrary, SSGC has taken the position that it may take another 2 to 3 days to improve the gas pressure, which is an alarm for the fulfilment of export orders,” he pointed out.

