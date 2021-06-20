ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SAI chief demands gas supply to industries at required pressure

Recorder Report 20 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Abdul Hadi, President, Site Association of Industry, while expressing deep concern over non-supply of gas to the industries of the site area, said that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has suspended the supply of gas to the industries. As a result, the gas crisis has intensified and production activities have come to a standstill position and many industries have been shut down. He demanded to restore gas supply to the industries at the required pressure so that production activities can be resumed.

He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, to take notice of the non-supply of gas, Abdul Hadi said that the industries of the site area have been facing shortage of gas for a week and now the supply of gas has been suspended.

“The non-supply of gas is affecting production activities, which has led to the closure of several industries. Gas pressure is constantly zero and despite repeated complaints to the SSGC, the gas pressure has not been improved. On the contrary, SSGC has taken the position that it may take another 2 to 3 days to improve the gas pressure, which is an alarm for the fulfilment of export orders,” he pointed out.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Hammad Azhar SSGC Imran Khan gas supply Abdul Hadi SITE Association of Industry

SAI chief demands gas supply to industries at required pressure

Any sort of action inside Afghanistan: PM says Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow any bases

Kulbhushan Jadhav: India has chosen to misrepresent ICJ judgement: FO

Ultraconservative Raisi wins Iran presidential vote

Value-added dairy products: FBR asked to reinstate previous ST of 10pc

China’s cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan

Water, sanitation services in Punjab: WB board approves $442m financing

Govt likely to accept BoI chairman’s resignation

Modi calls all-party meeting on IIOJK status

Qureshi forewarns international community ‘India must refrain from taking any further illegal step in IIOJK’

Afghan president replaces security ministers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.