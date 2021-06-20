ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
US marks slavery’s end on new ‘Juneteenth’ national holiday

AFP 20 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: With marches, music and speeches, Americans on Saturday celebrated “Juneteenth”, the newly declared national holiday that marks the end of slavery and which comes a year after George Floyd’s murder sparked anti-racism protests.

Hundreds of events were planned across the country, from New York to Los Angeles, and most notably in Galveston, Texas, the symbolic heart of the Juneteenth commemoration.

For on June 19, 1865, it was in that Texas coastal area that the Union army — victorious after the bitterly fought Civil War — announced to African Americans that, even if some in Texas were trying to ignore it, enslaved people were now free.

Slavery was formally abolished in December 1865, with the adoption of the 13th amendment to the US Constitution, but Juneteenth has remained the emblematic date marking the freeing of enslaved Americans.

This year’s Juneteenth celebrations will be all the more celebratory, coming just days after President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a national holiday, and also at a time when pandemic-imposed restrictions on public gatherings are steadily being eased.

“It was a long time coming,” said 68-year-old Cheryl Green. She was attending the unveiling in Brooklyn of a bust of George Floyd, the Black man killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis in May 2020. “It’s good that people get to recognize what happened,” said Green, an African-American resident of the Flatbush neighbourhood. “Changes are being made slowly, but surely we’ll get there.”

An opinion survey published Tuesday by the Gallup institute found that 28 percent of Americans knew “nothing at all” about the anniversary.

