ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 6 match 29: Karachi through, Lahore knocked out of PSL 6

  • With Karachi's win, Lahore Qalandars have been knocked out of the tournament
Syed Ahmed 19 Jun 2021

Danish Aziz's quickfire 45 helped Karachi Kings advance to the playoffs as they beat Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs in a must-win game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Quetta fell 14 runs short while chasing 177 runs, kicking Lahore Qalandars out of the tournament.

Earlier, Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim won an important toss in a do-or-die game and opted to bat first.

Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam started the innings cautiously before Sharjeel Khan changed gears after the powerplay. The pair took the score to 70 for nought before Babar, who never really got going, got caught on the boundary while trying to slog-sweep one off Abdul Nasir to mid-wicket. He departed for 23 off 25 balls.

The next three wickets fell within the space of 18 runs as debutant Arish Khan struck twice in an over to remove Martin Guptill (5) and Sharjeel Khan (45), before sending back Najeebullah Zadran for 13. The debutant ended up picking four key wickets for 28 runs.

Karachi were reeling at 121/5 in 17 overs when Danish Aziz walked in. The left-handed batsman smoked 32 runs of Jack Wildermuth’s penultimate over. With his short stint of 45 off just 14 balls, Danish took Karachi to a fighting total of 176/7.

Quetta were off to a flying start because they were disrupted by Mohammad Ilyas who removed young Saim Ayub for 19 off 15. Jake Weatherald was the man to go down on 25, bowled by Arshad Iqbal.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed built a small partnership of 34 runs with Usman Khan (15) before he was removed by Ilyas.

Azam Khan also departed with 15 off 12, getting caught on the deep third man off Arshad Iqbal. Hassan Khan, who looked in good touch tonight, got run out on 24 at a time when he and Sarfaraz were changing gears. His wicket disturbed momentum as Quetta fell short of the target. Sarfaraz, the lone fighter for Gladiators, remained unbeaten for his 52 off 32 balls, scoring the only fifty for his side in the entire Abu Dhabi leg.

Mohammad Ilyas, a tad expensive tonight, picked up three key wickets for 39 runs. Arshad Iqbal also chipped in with 2 wickets for 39.

Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators PSL 6 match 29

PSL 6 match 29: Karachi through, Lahore knocked out of PSL 6

Amid shortage, Sindh decides to close vaccination centres on Sunday

World Bank approves $442m for Pakistan’s water and sanitation services

Govt defends overall approach to economy

Lucky Motor Corp issues safety warning to Pakistan's Kia Sportage owners

Niger plans to establish SEZ for Pakistan

Pakistan reports 991 cases, 27 deaths in 24 hours

18 entities: Bottlenecks delaying privatisation

Concealment of income tax: IR officers’ powers to arrest any person withdrawn

Rs1.118trn KP budget too prioritises development

Global displacement doubles in a decade: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters