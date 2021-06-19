Pakistan reports 991 cases, 27 deaths in 24 hours

Karachi: Pakistan reported 991 coronavirus cases on June 18, continuing the downward trend of the past few weeks.

The country's Covid-19 positivity stands at 2.14% while there are 35,491 active cases. Pakistan has so far tested 14,072,605 people out of which 947,218 tested positive. The country reported another 27 deaths from coronavirus, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) centre.

Covid-19 has claimed 21,940 lives since the pandemic hit Pakistan last year. So far, 889,787 people have also recovered from the virus.

So far, Sindh has reported 331,094 cases and 5,314 deaths, Punjab 344,799 cases and 10,615 fatalities, K-P has confirmed 136,819 infections and 4,257 deaths, while Islamabad has recorded a total of 82,313 infections and 775 deaths.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 5,771 infections and 108 deaths, Balochistan has confirmed 26,529 cases and 300 deaths, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 19,893 Covid-19 infections and 571 deaths.