Bitcoin falls 7pc to $35,431.15
19 Jun 2021
Bitcoin dropped 7pc to $35,431.15 at 20:02 GMT on Friday, losing $2,666.53 from its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.4pc from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 8.66pc to $2,165.68 on Friday, losing $205.45 from its previous close.
