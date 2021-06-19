Pakistan condemns remarks by Afghan NSA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Friday, took strong exception to the recent remarks by Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib, terming them tantamount to a "calculated attempt" by his office to nullify the progress in the peace process so far.

"We strongly condemn the baseless insinuations by the Afghan NSA, Hamdullah Mohib, alleging Pakistan's involvement in the internal affairs of Afghanistan,"

