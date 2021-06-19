ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM, governor vow to speed up pace of uplift activities

Recorder Report 19 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar and Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar have expressed resolve to speed up the pace of development activities in the province and also to extend maximum relief to the public.

The CM met the governor here at Governor's House Lahore during which both discussed political situation in the province, administrative and other matters including the coronavirus situation. They said the government will easily succeed in getting the federal and provincial budgets passed. Both expressed satisfaction over decline in the ratio of positive corona cases and asked the citizens to continue following SOPs.

The governor felicitated CM Usman Buzdar on presenting people-friendly budget. He also apprised the CM about the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in constituencies of provincial and National Assemblies which was commended by the CM.

The CM maintained said that a new era of development and prosperity has begun in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He further said that electronic voting is the only option to make the next election transparent but the opposition's unsupportive attitude is disappointing. "We have always confronted the negative politics of the opposition with public service and no obstacle would be tolerated in providing relief to the public," he said. The governor Sarwar said that the Punjab government has given relief to the public including labourers, and salaried class by presenting a people-friendly budget. He said that separate development package for each district is a great initiative of the Punjab government. The Punjab government has given a historic annual development programme. Punjab has entered a new era of development by allocating equal funds for each region, he added.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on CM Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and extended felicitations to him over a balanced and public friendly budget.

The CM said the new budget will ensure ease for every segment of the society as it is a composite roadmap of development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Imran Khan Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar coronavirus sops

CM, governor vow to speed up pace of uplift activities

Rs1.118trn KP budget too prioritises development

18 entities: Bottlenecks delaying privatisation

Global displacement doubles in a decade: UN

Concealment of income tax: IR officers’ powers to arrest any person withdrawn

Bilawal comes down on govt too hard

July-May FDI down 28pc YoY

90-day DFC launched: PSX introduces new futures eligibility criteria

Country heading for fuel crisis?

Balochistan unveils Rs584bn budget; opposition stages protest outside PA building

Vaccine payments: Tarin directs EAD to negotiate credit lines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.