CM, governor vow to speed up pace of uplift activities

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar and Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar have expressed resolve to speed up the pace of development activities in the province and also to extend maximum relief to the public.

The CM met the governor here at Governor's House Lahore during which both discussed political situation in the province, administrative and other matters including the coronavirus situation. They said the government will easily succeed in getting the federal and provincial budgets passed. Both expressed satisfaction over decline in the ratio of positive corona cases and asked the citizens to continue following SOPs.

The governor felicitated CM Usman Buzdar on presenting people-friendly budget. He also apprised the CM about the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in constituencies of provincial and National Assemblies which was commended by the CM.

The CM maintained said that a new era of development and prosperity has begun in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He further said that electronic voting is the only option to make the next election transparent but the opposition's unsupportive attitude is disappointing. "We have always confronted the negative politics of the opposition with public service and no obstacle would be tolerated in providing relief to the public," he said. The governor Sarwar said that the Punjab government has given relief to the public including labourers, and salaried class by presenting a people-friendly budget. He said that separate development package for each district is a great initiative of the Punjab government. The Punjab government has given a historic annual development programme. Punjab has entered a new era of development by allocating equal funds for each region, he added.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on CM Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and extended felicitations to him over a balanced and public friendly budget.

The CM said the new budget will ensure ease for every segment of the society as it is a composite roadmap of development.

