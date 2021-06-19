ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Court order on AstraZeneca falls short of EU demand

AFP 19 Jun 2021

BRUSSELS: A Belgian court ordered AstraZeneca to deliver 50 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to EU member states by September 27 — far fewer than Brussels had demanded.

Both sides claimed victory, with the European Commission stressing the firm would pay a financial penalty for each missed dose and the company promising it would easily meet the target.

The UK-based pharmaceutical company fell well short of fulfilling its contract to supply the EU in the first quarter, delivering only 30 million of the 120 million promised.

But the court, while finding in favour of the European Commission’s demand for interim measures, ordered only that the company deliver 50 million more doses by the end of September.

If the firm fails to do so it would pay a fine of 10 euros per dose not delivered.

“This decision confirms the position of the Commission: AstraZeneca did not live up to the commitments it made in the contract,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “It is good to see that an independent judge confirms this,” she said.

“This shows that our European vaccination campaign not only delivers for our citizens day by day. It also demonstrates, that it was founded on a sound legal basis.”

