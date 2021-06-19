Worst day in over a month for FTSE

LONDON: London's FTSE 100 index marked its worst session in over a month on Friday, dragged by weakness in financial and commodities-linked stocks, while data showed retail sales fell in May as Britons dined out more following a lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 2.0% down and shed 1.7% this week, snapping a win streak of three consecutive weeks in gains. Banking and life insurance stocks, down 2.7% and 2.5% respectively, were among the top drags.