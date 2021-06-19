KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.246 billion and the number of lots traded at 20,203. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.880 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.535 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.842 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.262 billion), Silver (PKR 988.585 million), DJ (PKR 604.235 million), Platinum (PKR 596.952 million), SP 500 (PKR 273.510 million), Natural Gas (PKR 187.738 million) and Copper (PKR 73.622 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.985 million were traded.

