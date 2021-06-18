Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestine

Karachi: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated on Friday Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause in a meeting with his counterpart Dr Riyad al-Maliki.

The FM met his Palestinian counterpart on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey. "Following the emergency session of UNGA75 last month, (it is) good to meet brother FM Dr Riyad Al Maliki again," Qureshi tweeted.

During their meeting, Qureshi expressed concerns on the latest Israeli strikes against Gaza after the recent ceasefire.

Maliki conveyed deep appreciation to Qureshi on behalf of the Palestinian president and the people for proactively taking up the case of Palestine at the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) during the recent Israeli aggression against Gaza, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi also presented a shirt with 'Ay Arze Falestine! Main Bhi Hazır Hoon!'(O the land of Palestine I also stand with you) printed on it to Maliki.

Last month, the duo met in New York to attend the UNGA emergency meeting, called by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League. Pakistan, along with Palestine, Sudan and Turkey took a united stance at the UNGA session against Israel's atrocities against the Palestinians.