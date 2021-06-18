European stocks nudge lower at open

LONDON: European stocks eased at the open on Friday as investors assessed the outlook for US monetary policy, dealers said.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.1 percent to 7,145.87 points.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.1 percent to 15,709.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 also shed 0.1 percent to 6,657.23.

Asian markets however mostly rose on easing concerns about runaway inflation and an overheating economy, after Federal Reserve officials brought forward forecasts for hiking interest rates.