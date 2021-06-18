Markets
European stocks nudge lower at open
- In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.1 percent to 7,145.87 points.
18 Jun 2021
LONDON: European stocks eased at the open on Friday as investors assessed the outlook for US monetary policy, dealers said.
In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.1 percent to 7,145.87 points.
Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.1 percent to 15,709.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 also shed 0.1 percent to 6,657.23.
Asian markets however mostly rose on easing concerns about runaway inflation and an overheating economy, after Federal Reserve officials brought forward forecasts for hiking interest rates.
At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year
European stocks nudge lower at open
Bilawal stresses on NFC Award, calls budget 'íllegal'
Online fund transfers: SBP deputy governor says banks now under price control
Zulfi Bukhari's resignation has not been accepted, says aviation minister
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestine
Shehbaz flays budget, calls it ‘fake’
Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report
Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB
Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy
Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach
Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th
Read more stories
Comments