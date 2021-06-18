Markets
Hong Kong stocks finish week on a healthy note
- The Hang Seng Index 0.85 percent, or 242.68 points, to 28,801.27.
18 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished higher on Friday as expectations of an earlier interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve eased concerns about possible runaway inflation and an overheating economy.
The Hang Seng Index 0.85 percent, or 242.68 points, to 28,801.27.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.51 points to 3,525.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.81 percent, or 19.21 points, to 2,378.61.
At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year
Hong Kong stocks finish week on a healthy note
Bilawal stresses on NFC Award, calls budget 'íllegal'
Online fund transfers: SBP deputy governor says banks now under price control
Zulfi Bukhari's resignation has not been accepted, says aviation minister
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestine
Shehbaz flays budget, calls it ‘fake’
Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report
Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB
Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy
Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach
Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th
Read more stories
Comments