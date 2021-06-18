ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.9%)
ASL 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
AVN 93.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.85%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
DGKC 126.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.21%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-7.22%)
HUBC 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.68%)
JSCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.15%)
KAPCO 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.93%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
PPL 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.68%)
PTC 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (11.45%)
SNGP 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.17%)
TRG 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
UNITY 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-6.48%)
WTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.14%)
BR100 5,296 Decreased By ▼ -4.48 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,611 Decreased By ▼ -78.06 (-0.28%)
KSE100 48,363 Decreased By ▼ -71.73 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,496 Decreased By ▼ -24.03 (-0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England eye Euro 2020 last 16 by breaking Scotland hearts

  • Despite having just 2,500 tickets for the 22,500 crowd limited by coronavirus restrictions, Scottish fans have already descended on London in their thousands.
AFP 18 Jun 2021

LONDON: England can join Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Friday if the Three Lions get the better of neighbours Scotland in a grudge match at Wembley.

The oldest and most played fixture in international football will take place at a major tournament for just the second time with the Scots aiming to avenge England's 2-0 win at Euro 96.

England manager Gareth Southgate was part of that winning side 25 years ago, but does not want his players to be distracted by the acrimony that surrounds a meeting with Scotland.

"For the fans and for us it is a big occasion but it is another opportunity for three points and our objective is qualification. That is what we have got to focus on," said Southgate at his pre-match press conference.

"I want them to approach it like any other game of football and focus on playing well and don't need to emphasise the other parts too much."

Despite having just 2,500 tickets for the 22,500 crowd limited by coronavirus restrictions, Scottish fans have already descended on London in their thousands.

After a 23-year wait to reach a major finals, the Scots were stung by Patrik Schick's stunning strike to lose 2-0 to the Czech Republic on Monday.

Another defeat would leave Steve Clarke's men needing to beat World Cup finalists Croatia heavily in their final game and other results to go their way to have any chance of reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

Tierney returns

Scotland's chances of causing an upset have received a massive boost with the return of Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney from a hamstring injury.

"We need him back. He's a top player and an amazing character and someone we want back in the team," said Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

"He's someone we need and we rely on him a lot for what he brings to the squad."

England also have a full compliment of players to choose from with United captain Harry Maguire back in contention after recovering from ankle ligament damage.

Southgate's men avenged their World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia to get off to a winning start in the European Championship for the first time on Sunday.

Croatia will look to bounce back when they face the Czechs in Glasgow in Friday's 1600GMT kick-off.

Slovakia were the only side in Group E to get off to a winning start as they beat Poland 2-1 and could also secure a place in the knockout stages with victory over Sweden in Saint Petersburg (1300GMT).

De Bruyne leads Belgium

Belgium and the Netherlands joined the Italians in the knockout stages with victories on Thursday.

In a match laced with emotion following Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in Denmark's 1-0 defeat to Finland on Saturday, Belgium came from behind to win 2-1 in Copenhagen.

Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench to tee up Thorgan Hazard to cancel out Yussuf Poulsen's early opener before the Manchester City midfielder drilled home the winner.

The match was paused after 10 minutes -- a reference to Eriksen's number 10 -- for a minute's applause.

The Netherlands secured top spot in Group C with a routine 2-0 win over Austria thanks to goals from Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries.

England Italy Belgium Euro 2020 Wembley England manager Gareth Southgate

England eye Euro 2020 last 16 by breaking Scotland hearts

Shehbaz flays budget, calls it ‘fake’

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters