PM Imran visits Dasu Dam site today to review construction work

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Dasu Dam site today (Friday) to review the construction work, local media reported.

During his visit, the premier will also talk to foreign engineers and workers engaged with the project.

Phase one of Dasu Dam will be completed by 2025 which will add 2,160 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. This capacity will increase to 4,320 megawatts with the completion of its second phase by 2029.

It is a large hydroelectric gravity dam currently under construction on the Indus River near Dasu in Kohistan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. It is developed by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), as a key component of the company's Water Vision 2025.

In 2001, the proposal to build the dam was approved as part of the government's Vision 2025 program. The feasibility study of the project was completed in 2009.

The first stage was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in March 2014. The inauguration of the dam was carried out in 2017 but the construction work started in 2019 due to funds issue.

The mega project will cost an estimated $4.27 billion.