US welcomes 'clear commitment' from Turkey to secure Kabul airport

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday hailed Turkey's promise to secure Kabul's airport once US forces leave, saying the two nations' presidents agreed at their summit to work out the logistics.

President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - who met in Brussels on Monday after tensions between the NATO allies - had a "detailed discussion" about the fate of the airport, said Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor.

The two leaders "agreed that they would work together to make this happen," Sullivan told reporters.

Erdogan said Turkey needed "certain forms of support" to which Biden agreed, he said.

"The two of them tasked teams just to work out the final details. But the clear commitment from the leaders was established that Turkey would play a lead role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport," Sullivan said.

Biden has ordered the withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of America's longest war, believing that no more can be achieved.