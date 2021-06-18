Markets
LME official prices
18 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2122.50 2454.50 9508.00 2161.00 17483.00 33055.00 2972.50 2279.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2122.50 2454.50 9508.00 2161.00 17483.00 33055.00 2972.50 2279.50
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2452.50 9538.00 2177.50 17519.00 31254.00 2983.00 2265.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2452.50 9538.00 2177.50 17519.00 31254.00 2983.00 2265.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27324.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27324.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
