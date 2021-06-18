World
U.S. Treasury Department issues new sanctions guidance related to COVID-19
- The Treasury issued three general licenses related to Syria, Venezuela and Iran, as well as six Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) containing guidance.
18 Jun 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday issued additional sanctions authorizations and guidance allowing certain activities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including in dealing with heavily sanctioned countries Iran, Syria and Venezuela, according to the Treasury Department's website.
The Treasury issued three general licenses related to Syria, Venezuela and Iran, as well as six Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) containing guidance.
The move comes after U.S. President Joe Biden on his first full day in office in January issued a national security memorandum calling for his administration to undertake a review of U.S. sanctions programs to evaluate whether they were hindering responses to the pandemic.
Shehbaz comes down hard on govt's budgets
U.S. Treasury Department issues new sanctions guidance related to COVID-19
Pakistan warns India any further step on IIOJK can imperil region’s peace
PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion
4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Islamabad, parts of K-P
Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF
Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers
KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides
Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision
Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures
Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved
Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain
Read more stories
Comments