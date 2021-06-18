ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat hits 2-month low on dollar strength, harvest pressure

  • The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended June 10 at 287,100 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell more than 3pc on Thursday, following broad weakness in commodities along with a sharply higher U.S. dollar and seasonal pressure from the winter wheat harvest, traders said.

Spillover weakness from steep declines in corn, soybeans and other commodities such as crude oil and gold added to bearish sentiment.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 23-3/4 cents, or 3.6pc, at $6.39 per bushel after dipping to $6.37-1/4, the contract's lowest since April 14.

K.C. July hard red winter wheat ended down 25-1/2 cents at $5.85-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat fell 9 cents to finish at $7.51-1/4.

MGEX spring wheat futures drew underlying support from hot and dry weather that has stressed spring wheat crops in the northern U.S. Plains.

The dollar index set a two-month high against a basket of currencies, in theory making U.S. grains less competitive globally.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended June 10 at 287,100 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes.

Analyst APK-Inform lowered its forecast of Ukraine's 2021 wheat crop to 27.264 million tonnes, from 27.622 million previously, tonnes but kept its export outlook unchanged at 19.75 million tonnes.

Crude Oil CBOT Dollar U.S. Department of Agriculture wheat export U.S. wheat

CBOT wheat hits 2-month low on dollar strength, harvest pressure

Pakistan warns India any further step on IIOJK can imperil region’s peace

PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Islamabad, parts of K-P

Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures

Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters