World
US welcomes 'clear commitment' from Turkey to secure Kabul airport
- "The clear commitment from the leaders was established that Turkey would play a lead role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport," Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, told reporters after a summit between Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
18 Jun 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday hailed what it said was a promise from Turkey in talks with President Joe Biden to secure Kabul's airport once US forces leave.
