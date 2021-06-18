ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
US welcomes 'clear commitment' from Turkey to secure Kabul airport

  • "The clear commitment from the leaders was established that Turkey would play a lead role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport," Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, told reporters after a summit between Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
AFP 18 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday hailed what it said was a promise from Turkey in talks with President Joe Biden to secure Kabul's airport once US forces leave.

"The clear commitment from the leaders was established that Turkey would play a lead role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport," Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, told reporters after a summit between Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

