World
Germany to reopen to non-EU vaccinated travellers
- Beginning on June 25, non-EU nationals may enter Germany for whatever reason, such as tourism or studying in a university, the interior ministry said.
18 Jun 2021
BERLIN: Germany will reopen its borders later this month to non-EU nationals who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the government announced Thursday.
Beginning on June 25, non-EU nationals may enter Germany for whatever reason, such as tourism or studying in a university, the interior ministry said.
Currently, only those with exceptional reasons are allowed into the country.
But travellers will have to have been completely vaccinated at least 14 days prior to their arrival with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency.
Travellers from countries where the circulation of the coronavirus is rampant will be barred, however.
Germany has seen a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.
Shehbaz comes down hard on govt's budgets
Germany to reopen to non-EU vaccinated travellers
Pakistan warns India any further step on IIOJK can imperil region’s peace
PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion
4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Islamabad, parts of K-P
Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF
Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers
KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides
Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision
Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures
Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved
Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain
Read more stories
Comments