Pakistan
Domestic tractors witness 65.36pc growth in last 10 months: Razak
17 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Thursday said the domestic tractor assembling witnessed about 65.36 percent growth during ten months of the current fiscal year 2021-22.
During the period from July to April 2020-21, around 41,327 tractors were locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 2,500 tractors in the same period of last year; he tweeted on his social media account.
The adviser said due to the rise in economic activities domestically and internationally, things were coming back to normal and we would see our Large Scale Manufacturing in full swing soon.
