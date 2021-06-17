World
White House to finish allocating 80 million U.S.-made COVID-19 shots for shipment abroad in coming days
- The Biden administration earlier this month announced plans for how it will allocate 25 million shots and said it would allocate the remainder by the end of June.
17 Jun 2021
The White House will finish allocating 80 million U.S.-made COVID-19 shots that it has pledged to ship abroad in the coming days with shipments going out as soon as the countries are willing to receive them, a top U.S. official said on Thursday.
The United States has already begun shipping doses, said White House's COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, adding that some shots will go to Canada on Thursday and some will go to Brazil in the coming weeks.
Canada said it expects to receive around 1 million Moderna Inc shots from the United States on Thursday.
