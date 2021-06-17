ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Cotton futures slip over 2pc as firmer dollar weighs

  • Cotton declined, despite decent export sales figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

ICE cotton futures fell more than 2pc on Thursday as the dollar jumped to a multi-month peak, with the natural fiber also tracking weakness in grains and broader markets.

Cotton contracts for December fell 1.77 cent, or 2.1pc, at 84.18 cents per lb, by 12:21 p.m. EDT (1621 GMT).

"The market has been showing a little bit of weakness this week. Some of this seems to be coming from the outside market forces, in particular, the dollar index is trading quite a bit higher and grains are down as well," said Bailey Thomen, cotton risk management associate at StoneX Group.

The dollar rose to a two-month peak, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would raise interest rates in 2023.

"The fact that the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged some of the increase in the risk of inflation and their need to raise interest rates sooner than expected has added a little bit of fear to the markets," Thomen added.

Chicago corn futures slid more than 2pc and soybeans dropped to a six-week low, while global equity markets headed for their biggest fall in weeks.

Cotton declined, despite decent export sales figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Net sales of 111,300 running bales (RB) for 2020/2021 were up 3pc from the previous week, while exports of 303,800 RB were up 18pc.

Focus remains on the June 30th acreage report for clarity on the U.S. production estimates.

The dollar strength and uncertainty ahead of the acreage report are weighing on cotton, Commerzbank said in a note.

"Despite a 16pc rise in production in the U.S., another good crop in India and increases in Brazil and Australia, the USDA expects the market to be in deficit in 2021/22," as demand remains robust.

Commerzbank Cotton USDA Dollar U.S. Federal Reserve ICE cotton StoneX Group Bailey Thomen

