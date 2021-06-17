ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rupee sees biggest daily fall in over 2 months on hawkish Fed

  • The partially convertible rupee ended at 74.0775 per dollar, down 1% compared with its close of 73.3225, after touching 74.08, its lowest since May 3.
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee saw its biggest single-day fall in more than two months on Thursday while bond yields rose as the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned investors by signalling it might raise interest rates as early as 2023, faster than assumed.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 74.0775 per dollar, down 1% compared with its close of 73.3225, after touching 74.08, its lowest since May 3.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points at 6.02% but most other bond yields rose 3-4 basis points tracking the U.S. benchmark bond yield which jumped 7.5 basis points.

"Forward guidance from the Fed proved to be more hawkish than what the market expected," Eugene Leow, strategist at DBS wrote in a note.

Traders said the surge in the dollar index to two-month highs following the Fed's comments on possible rate increases and a significantly higher inflation projection weighed on sentiment for all Asian currencies.

Long bets on most of Asia's emerging currencies were trimmed, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as investors weigh the prospect of tighter monetary settings as the U.S. recovery outperforms, while the COVID-19 situation locally is brought under control.

Traders however believe that central bank intervention will likely stabilise the rupee in the short-term but it would also depend on how things pan out globally.

"Given the strength in the dollar, it is likely that the USD/INR could now move into a new trading range," HDFC Bank economists wrote in a note.

"However, given the volatility in the market, that usually follows such events (Fed policy), we are holding off on changing our near-term call before the market digests the news and recent dollar moves show some resilience," they said.

RBI bought 400 rupees worth bonds and state loans in its third tranche of bond purchases under the government securities acquisition programme, a form of quantitative easing, and set a cut off of 5.99% on the benchmark 10-year paper.

"The RBI has nearly 75% of the benchmark bond stock with them now and with the cut-off they have shown yet again that they want the 10-year yield to stay below 6%," a senior trader at a foreign bank said.

Indian rupee

India rupee sees biggest daily fall in over 2 months on hawkish Fed

PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion

Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures

KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides

Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters