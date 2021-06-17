Markets
Hong Kong stocks close higher
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.43 percent, or 121.75 points, to 28,558.59.
17 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Thursday, reversing early losses, after Federal Reserve officials indicated they could lift interest rates sooner than first expected but would maintain the bank's ultra-easy policies for the time being.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.21 percent, or 7.28 points, to 3,525.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.16 percent, or 26.98 points, to 2,359.40.
Hong Kong stocks close higher
