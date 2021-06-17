World
Tokyo virus emergency to end June 20, month before Olympics: PM
- But in its place the government will implement so-called "quasi-emergency" measures in the capital
17 Jun 2021
TOKYO: A virus state of emergency in Tokyo and several other regions will be lifted on June 20, just over a month before the Olympics, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Thursday.
But in its place the government will implement so-called "quasi-emergency" measures in the capital and several other areas until July 11, limiting alcohol sales and opening hours for bars and restaurants.
PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion
Tokyo virus emergency to end June 20, month before Olympics: PM
Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF
Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved
Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision
Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures
Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers
Fed signals rate hikes for 2023
Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain
NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021
Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE
Nepra chief attracts criticism
Read more stories
Comments