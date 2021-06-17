ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
Tokyo virus emergency to end June 20, month before Olympics: PM

  • But in its place the government will implement so-called "quasi-emergency" measures in the capital
AFP 17 Jun 2021

TOKYO: A virus state of emergency in Tokyo and several other regions will be lifted on June 20, just over a month before the Olympics, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Thursday.

But in its place the government will implement so-called "quasi-emergency" measures in the capital and several other areas until July 11, limiting alcohol sales and opening hours for bars and restaurants.

