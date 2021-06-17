Markets
Australia shares set for a positive start; NZ falls
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down 0.09% to 12,570.29 points in early trade.
17 Jun 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, likely gaining from firmer energy stocks on strong oil prices, though gains may be capped by a negative mood on Wall Street overnight as the US central bank projected interest rate hikes for 2023.
The local share price index futures added 0.08%, a 7.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark scaled a record high during Wednesday's session, closing 0.09% up.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down 0.09% to 12,570.29 points in early trade.
Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF
Australia shares set for a positive start; NZ falls
Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved
Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision
Fed signals rate hikes for 2023
Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers
NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021
Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures
Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE
Nepra chief attracts criticism
More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM
Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin
Read more stories
Comments