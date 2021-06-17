Australia shares set for a positive start; NZ falls

Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, likely gaining from firmer energy stocks on strong oil prices, though gains may be capped by a negative mood on Wall Street overnight as the US central bank projected interest rate hikes for 2023.

The local share price index futures added 0.08%, a 7.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark scaled a record high during Wednesday's session, closing 0.09% up.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down 0.09% to 12,570.29 points in early trade.