ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

World Bank advises Indonesia to keep monetary policy accommodative, FX rate flexible

  • A BI spokesman declined to comment due to a blackout period during a policy meeting.
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

JAKARTA: The World Bank said Indonesia should keep its monetary policy accommodative and make the rupiah exchange rate flexible amid external pressure, according to a report issued on Thursday, ahead of a central bank policy review.

The report was released after the Federal Reserve said at its monetary policy meeting it would begin closing the door on its pandemic-driven policy. Previous talk of US tapering triggered capital outflows and weighed on Indonesia's local currency.

"Indonesia could face challenging monetary policy trade-offs going forward," the multinational lender said in its Indonesia Economic Prospects report, noting that rising US yields are creating headwinds for the country. "Current economic conditions call for an accommodative monetary stance and exchange rate flexibility," it said.

Premature tightening could raise government borrowing costs, and delay an economic recovery if external pressures "force rate hikes down the road", it added.

Bank Indonesia (BI) is widely expected to keep its key policy rates unchanged at a record low at Thursday's announcement due at 0700 GMT.

The bank, which has cut rates by 150 basis points (bps) and injected over $57 billion worth of liquidity since 2020, has in the past said its policy objective was to balance keeping financial markets stable with efforts to support an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rupiah fell as much as 0.94% in early trading after the Fed projected an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases and opened talks on how to end its bond-buying programme.

In 2013, when the Fed announced it was reducing its bond buying programme, triggering "taper tantrum" emerging market outflows, BI was forced to lift its reference rate by 175 bps to put a floor under the rupiah, which lost more than 20% that year.

"While exchange rate flexibility could contribute to higher debt servicing costs in the short-term, the burden could be offset by a faster recovery, stronger exports and foreign investment inflows," the World Bank said.

A BI spokesman declined to comment due to a blackout period during a policy meeting.

World Bank Federal Reserve accommodative monetary policy Indonesia Economic Prospects report rupiah exchange rate flexible

World Bank advises Indonesia to keep monetary policy accommodative, FX rate flexible

Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM

Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters