Hong Kong shares begin with losses
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.69 percent, or 195.96 points, to 28,240.88.
17 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank at the open of business Thursday morning after the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting left investors expecting US interest rates will rise earlier than previously expected.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.69 percent, or 195.96 points, to 28,240.88.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.28 percent, or 10.01 points, to 3,508.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 1.00 points, to 2,331.41.
