PM’s Kamyab Jawan signs MoU with PepsiCo Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan and PepsiCo Pakistan, Wednesday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer the largest internship program in the country.

Through the MoU, PepsiCo and its bottling partners will offer 1,000 internships for students from across the country through a virtual internship program.

The internship program will prepare students for their professional careers by giving them experience of working in a business environment.

PepsiCo’s ambition of rolling out a large-scale initiative for youth has been made possible through leveraging its “Roshan Kal” platform.

PepsiCo Roshan Kal is a youth platform that develops the professional skills of students through internships and skills development programs.

Roshan Kal has created over 5,300 opportunities for youth through its internship program and its professional skills development program that is run in collaboration with Amal Academy.

Present on the occasion Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan commented, creating opportunities for the Pakistani youth is a government priority and part of PepsiCo’s DNA.

“I believe this synergy between “Kamyab Jawan” and “Roshan Kal” has created an opportunity to develop the skills of our youth at an unprecedented scale.”

The Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan program is rooted in the principles of education, employment and engagement for the youth of Pakistan.

The program operates a number of schemes for youth. These include internships, loans for entrepreneurship, skills development, volunteering programs, and supporting talented youth in fast tracking their ideas through a “start up” program.

Usman Dar, the special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs was present at the MoU signing ceremony.

He commented “our best hope for a new and changed Pakistan is supporting economically productive, politically responsible socially integrated youth who espouse the values of merit, equity, volunteerism, inclusivity and tolerance. This partnership is yet another step taken for a brighter future of the country. I thank PepsiCo for joining us in this important journey.”

