ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IG removes 3 jail officials for forging superintendent’s signature

Recorder Report 17 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig has removed from service three officials of the Central Jail Sahiwal for issuing “Last Pay Certificates (LPCs) and “Service Books” to a number of High Security Prison (HSP) officials with fake signatures of the jail superintendent among other charges.

Last month the Punjab Home Department, through an “internal source” had carried out a sting operation and exposed Rs8 million to Rs9 million monthly corruptions in the Sahiwal Central Jail. The HSP is the only prison across Punjab that exclusively confines high-profile terrorists.

A well-placed source in the Punjab Prisons told Business Recorder that the removal from service of the three Sahiwal jail officials came when DIG Prison Sahiwal Kamran Anjum after receiving complaints carried out an inquiry and requested IG Prisons Shahid Saleem to award them major punishments as they were allegedly involved in forgery and corruption.

Identified as Head Clerk Zahid Abbas, Accountant Shahid Naseem and Ty-Warder Suleman Ali, the source added, the DIG in his report inquiry unearthed that theses officials had been issuing LPCs and service books to warders of the HSP and were getting financial and other benefits from them.

Not too long ago, the source added that around 21 warders from the Central Jail Sahiwal were transferred to the HSP and due to a lucrative salary package there, these officials with the alleged connivance of the suspended officials had prepared their “fake” service books and LPCs. As per the jail manual, these two documents are prerequisite for transfer of any official from one place to another, he explained.

“Zahid Abbas, being head clerk, failed to perform his duties efficiently as he was found guilty for issuance of LPCs to (7) warders with fake signatures of the central jail superintendent after their transfer to the HSP,” reads the inquiry report, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder.

It says that Zahid Abbas being the custodian of record was responsible to check and verify the LPCs with diligence and get these signed from the superintendent jail before dispatching the service books of these officials of HSP, but he failed to do so. Similar charges of misconduct, negligence and forgery were also imposed on Accountant Shahid and Warder Suleman.

Interestingly, the inquiry revealed that Warder Suleman Ali, who has now been posted at the HSP, was also removed from service in 2019 on charges of misconduct. In addition, he was also punished with “withholding of annual increment for the period of one year”.

Moreover, Accountant Shahid Naseem also faced removal from service in 2010 on charges of misappropriation and embezzlement besides withholding of one year annual increment. However, Head Clerk Zahid Abbas only faced withholding of two years of annual increment in 2017, according to the report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig Punjab Home Department High Security Prison Zahid Abbas

IG removes 3 jail officials for forging superintendent’s signature

Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM

Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.