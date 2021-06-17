Mega corruption cases: NAB chief reviews progress

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the anti-graft watchdog’s combined investigation teams (CITs) in mega corruption cases, especially against PTI Federal Industries and Production Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, his brother Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

While presiding over a high-level meeting at the NAB Lahore Headquarters here, the heads of the CITs briefed Iqbal about the pace of investigations in a reference against Eden Housing Scheme, Chaudhry Sugar Mills and cases against Khusro Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht, former deputy commissioner Lahore Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahad Khan Cheema, PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif, Lasani Chicks and Oil Companies and inquiries against DIG Akbar Nasir and Additional IG Ali Amir were also came under discussion.

Addressing the participants, the NAB chairman directed to fully implement orders of courts and get the cases concluded on the basis of solid evidence. He directed the investigating officers to further strengthen their liaison with prosecutors.

He reiterated that NAB is an independent institution which only serves to the state. “Corruption is the major hurdle in the prosperity of the country,” he added. The meeting also discussed in detail how to recover looted money of the people and deposit it into the national exchequer.

