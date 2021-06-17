ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
Pakistan

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT services

17 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government College University (GCU), during a ceremony organized at GCU campus in Lahore. Under this MoU, PTCL will offer students, alumni and staff members with exclusive discounted packages for premium ICT services including seamless telephone and internet services.

On the occasion, Nauman Durrani, Executive Vice President (EVP) Sales, PTCL, said, “We are glad to partner with GCU and contribute to the education sector by providing students and staff members with discounted packages to enjoy seamless ICT service. With this collaboration PTCL strives to provide cost-effective connectivity solutions equipped with the latest ICT services that will empower students to focus on their ideas and execute them for a better future of Pakistan. Through such partnerships, we endeavor to further strengthen educational institutions across Pakistan such as GCU that play a pivotal role in grooming of the students for nation-building.”

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi (T.I), Vice Chancellor, Government College University, Lahore, said “We are delighted at this partnership with PTCL that will enable our education system to efficiently serve all stakeholders with access to quality ICT services.—PR

