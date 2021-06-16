ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GM boosts spending on electric vehicles, to add two new US battery plants

  • The No. 1 US automaker said it will now spend $35 billion through 2025 on EVs, an increase of 75% from March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry.
  • GMT's announcement comes less than a month after rival Ford Motor Co upped its EV spending by more than a third to over $30 billion by 2030.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

DETROIT: General Motors Co on Wednesday boosted its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles, pulled ahead plans for two US battery plants and forecast stronger-than-expected second-quarter profits.

The No. 1 US automaker said it will now spend $35 billion through 2025 on EVs, an increase of 75% from March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry.

"EV adoption is increasing and reaching an inflection point," GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told reporters on a conference call. "We want to be ready to be able to produce the capacity that we need to meet demand over time."

GM previously said it would introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2025, and on Wednesday it said that number will now rise with the higher spending, including additional electric commercial trucks. It also said additional US plant capacity would be used to build electric SUVs. Specifics of the new vehicle numbers and SUV plants involved were not detailed.

As part of the spending, GM said it will build two additional US battery plants by mid-decade, joining plants in northeast Ohio and Spring Hill, Tennessee. GM said details on where those plants will be built will be announced later, but those plants will account for more than half of the latest $8 billion increase in spending.

This marks the second time the Detroit carmaker has increased its EV budget since outlining its goals early last year. In November, the budget increased to $27 billion from $20 billion.

Reuters reported the increased spending plans on Tuesday.

GMT's announcement comes less than a month after rival Ford Motor Co upped its EV spending by more than a third to over $30 billion by 2030.

While automakers are pouring investment into new electric vehicles in a wide range of segments, sales of electric vehicles remain small relative to the overall global vehicle market, and particularly in the United States. Electric vehicle investments are "well ahead of natural sales demand and neutral total cost of ownership or industry profitability," consulting firm AlixPartners cautioned in its annual outlook on the global auto industry released on Wednesday.

In January, GM set a goal to sell all its new cars, SUVs and light pickup trucks with zero tailpipe emissions by 2035, a dramatic shift away from gasoline and diesel engines.

GM also said it now expects to report better-than-expected results in the second quarter despite the impact of the global chip shortage. It now expects first-half operating earnings will be between $8.5 billion and $9.5 billion due to strong GM Financial results and improved vehicle production as it pulls forward chip supplies from the third quarter. GM previously said it would significantly beat its previous forecast for a first-half profit of $5.5 billion.

GM further said it will launch a third generation of its Hydrotec hydrogen fuel-cell systems with greater power density and lower costs by mid-decade.

Reuters also reported GM Chief Executive Mary Barra is scheduled to meet on Wednesday with key US lawmakers to discuss EVs and vehicle emissions.

Ford Motor Co General Motors Co electric vehicles GM US automaker US battery plants

GM boosts spending on electric vehicles, to add two new US battery plants

Pak-Afghan soil will not be used against any country: Qureshi

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues

Coca Cola Pakistan announces $50m investment for K-P plant

Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission

PMRC issues Rs1bn Sukuk to promote housing finance

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters