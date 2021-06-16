ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower on losses in financials; Fed in focus

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.64% to 15,767.55 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.51% to 52,501.98 at close. Both the indexes ended at a record high on Tuesday.
  • The Nifty Metal Index fell the most among other sub-indexes, ending 2.85% lower, dragged by Tata Steel Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd, which fell 2.7% each.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, hurt by losses in heavyweight Reliance Industries and financial stocks, ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.64% to 15,767.55 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.51% to 52,501.98 at close. Both the indexes ended at a record high on Tuesday.

Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd were among the top drags on the Nifty 50, shedding between 0.8% and 1.7%. Shares of Reliance have gained in the last five trading sessions out of eight.

The Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Private Bank Index, which have fallen between 0.10% and 0.13% so far this week, ended more than 0.68% lower each.

The Nifty Metal Index fell the most among other sub-indexes, ending 2.85% lower, dragged by Tata Steel Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd, which fell 2.7% each.

China announced plans on Wednesday to release industrial metals from its national reserves to curb commodity prices.

Globally, stock markets treaded water near record highs as investors watched for any hawkish signals from the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

Many investors expect the Fed to maintain its dovish stance, while some Fed board members have said the central bank should start discussing tapering its bond-buying.

Among other notable stock moves in India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd fell 7.2% in the seventh consecutive session of losses. The company earlier this week rejected a media report that said accounts of three foreign investor funds that own Adani Group stocks had been frozen.

Indian fertilizer stocks including National Fertilizers Ltd and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd closed up 3.9% and 6.9%, respectively, after the Indian government approved additional 147 billion rupees ($2 billion) for fertilizer subsidies.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index ICICI Bank S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Indian shares end lower on losses in financials; Fed in focus

Pak-Afghan soil will not be used against any country: Qureshi

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues

Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission

Coca Cola Pakistan announces $50m investment for K-P plant

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters