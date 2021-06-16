ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.74%)
Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues

  • Over 369,000 people received Covid-19 jab in past 24 hours
Aisha Mahmood 16 Jun 2021

Karachi: Pakistan has inoculated over 12 million people against the novel coronavirus since it began its immunisation drive this year.

On June 15, 369,274 people were administered the vaccine across Pakistan, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) . So far, 12,067,171 people have been vaccinated in the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government plans to vaccinate 70 million people this year. An amount of $1.1 billion will be spent on importing Covid-19 vaccines, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said while presenting the budget. The minister added that the government is targeting to vaccinate 100 million people by the end of the fiscal year 2021-22.

Pakistan has been administering AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sinovac, CanSinoBio vaccines to its people. As the country continues to vaccinate people and impose Covid-19 restrictions, a steady decline in the cases has been witnessed for the past week.

The national coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 2.46%. During the last 24 hours, 1,038 people tested positive for the virus, taking the toll to 944,065. The virus also claimed 46 more lives. So far, 21,828 people have succumbed to Covid-19. Meanwhile, 882,332 people have also recovered in Pakistan.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC vaccine third wave

