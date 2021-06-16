ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.74%)
ASC 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.42%)
ASL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
DGKC 128.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.95%)
EPCL 49.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.36%)
HUBC 81.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.47%)
JSCL 24.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.56%)
KAPCO 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
MLCF 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
POWER 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.18%)
PPL 91.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.21%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.22%)
PTC 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.55%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.32%)
TRG 165.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.26%)
BR100 5,308 Decreased By ▼ -24.81 (-0.47%)
BR30 27,781 Decreased By ▼ -156.2 (-0.56%)
KSE100 48,530 Decreased By ▼ -102.62 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,566 Decreased By ▼ -59.52 (-0.3%)
Hong Kong stocks end with losses

  • The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.70 percent, or 201.69 points to 28,436.84.
AFP 16 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dropped Wednesday following another forecast-beating jump in US inflation, putting focus on the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which ends later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.70 percent, or 201.69 points to 28,436.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.07 percent, or 38.23 points, to 3,518.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange tumbled 2.32 percent, or 55.49 points, to 2,332.41.

Hang Seng Index Shenzhen Composite Index benchmark Shanghai Composite Index

