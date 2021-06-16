ANL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.61%)
ASC 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.63%)
ASL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
AVN 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.38%)
DGKC 128.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.95%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.89%)
FCCL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.39%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
FFL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.86%)
HUBC 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.24%)
JSCL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.52%)
KAPCO 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
MLCF 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
PAEL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
POWER 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.18%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.41%)
PRL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.3%)
PTC 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.22%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.24%)
UNITY 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.26%)
BR100 5,308 Decreased By ▼ -24.3 (-0.46%)
BR30 27,786 Decreased By ▼ -151.03 (-0.54%)
KSE100 48,523 Decreased By ▼ -109.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 19,559 Decreased By ▼ -65.72 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise on economic recovery hopes ahead of Fed meeting

  • Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 151.77.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields ticked up on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of a recovery in the Japanese economy as the country's vaccine roll-outs accelerate, while many investors looked to the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 151.77.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.050%, extending its rebound from Friday's 0.025%, its lowest level since early January.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.440% while the 30-year yield added 1 basis point to 0.680%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 0.740%, its highest level in two months.

Japanese government bond yields Benchmark 10 year JGB 20 year JGB yield

JGB yields rise on economic recovery hopes ahead of Fed meeting

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues

Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

US tops 600,000 Covid deaths, New York and California drop curbs

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters