Markets
JGB yields rise on economic recovery hopes ahead of Fed meeting
- Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 151.77.
16 Jun 2021
TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields ticked up on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of a recovery in the Japanese economy as the country's vaccine roll-outs accelerate, while many investors looked to the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 151.77.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.050%, extending its rebound from Friday's 0.025%, its lowest level since early January.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.440% while the 30-year yield added 1 basis point to 0.680%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 0.740%, its highest level in two months.
MPs scuffle in NA as budget session descends into chaos
JGB yields rise on economic recovery hopes ahead of Fed meeting
FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows
Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage
Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage
Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues
Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission
ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential
Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC
Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts
US tops 600,000 Covid deaths, New York and California drop curbs
US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict
Read more stories
Comments