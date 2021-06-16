ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.74%)
ASC 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.63%)
ASL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.19%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.38%)
DGKC 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.84%)
EPCL 49.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.36%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.86%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.47%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
MLCF 48.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
POWER 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.18%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.41%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.22%)
PTC 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.32%)
TRG 166.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,309 Decreased By ▼ -23.84 (-0.45%)
BR30 27,793 Decreased By ▼ -144.2 (-0.52%)
KSE100 48,524 Decreased By ▼ -108.41 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,564 Decreased By ▼ -61.3 (-0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission

  • Confirmation hailed by US Senator Elizabeth Warren
  • Khan, a Big Tech critic, previously worked at the FTC as a legal adviser
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: Pakistan-origin Lina Khan, an antitrust researcher focused on Big Tech's immense market power, was sworn in as chair of the US Federal Trade Commission, a victory for progressives seeking a clampdown on tech firms who hold a hefty share of a growing sector of the economy.

Hours earlier, the US Senate had confirmed Khan, with bipartisan support.

Khan recently taught at Columbia Law School. Previously, as a staffer for the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, she helped write a massive report alleging abuses of market dominance by Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc. "We applaud President Biden and the Senate for recognizing the urgent need to address runaway corporate power," advocacy group Public Citizen said in a statement.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted that the administration's selection of Khan was "tremendous news."

"With Chair Khan at the helm, we have a huge opportunity to make big, structural change by reviving antitrust enforcement and fighting monopolies that threaten our economy, our society, and our democracy," Warren said in a separate statement.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), whose board includes representatives from tech companies, issued a statement warning that a "populist approach to antitrust" would "cause lasting self-inflicted damage that benefits foreign, less meritorious rivals."

The federal government and groups of states are pursuing various lawsuits and investigations into Big Tech companies. The FTC has sued Facebook and is investigating Amazon. The Justice Department has sued Google.

Ahead of Khan's appointment, Google and Amazon declined comment and Apple and Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden previously selected fellow progressive and Big Tech critic Tim Wu to join the National Economic Council.

In 2017, Khan wrote a highly regarded article, "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox," for the Yale Law Journal. It argued that the traditional antitrust focus on price was inadequate to identify antitrust harms done by Amazon.

In addition to antitrust, the FTC investigates allegations of deceptive advertising.

On that front, Khan will join an agency adapting to a unanimous Supreme Court ruling from April which said the agency could not use a particular part of its statute, 13(b), to demand consumers get restitution from deceptive companies but can only ask for an injunction. Congress is considering a legislative fix.

Khan previously worked at the FTC as a legal adviser to Commissioner Rohit Chopra, Biden's pick to be director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

"I look forward to upholding this mission with vigor and serving the American public," the graduate of Williams College and Yale Law School tweeted.

She is also incharge of the Justice Department’s antitrust division.

Pakistan US Joe Biden Amazon Tech giants Federal Trade Commission Pakistani Lina Khan

Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

US tops 600,000 Covid deaths, New York and California drop curbs

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters