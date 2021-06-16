Business & Finance
UK inflation surges to 2.1% as economy reopens
- The Consumer Prices Index rate surged to 2.1 percent in May, which was the highest level since July 2019.
16 Jun 2021
LONDON: British inflation has soared to the highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic, as prices rebounded on easing coronavirus restrictions.
The Consumer Prices Index rate surged to 2.1 percent in May, which was the highest level since July 2019 and compared with 1.5 percent in April 2021, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
